World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2023/02/22 04:01
Through Feb. 20
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Jon Rahm
|
|9.52
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|9.00
|3.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|8.40
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|7.12
|5.
|Cameron Smith
|
|6.62
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|5.87
|7.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|5.55
|8.
|Max Homa
|
|5.49
|9.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.15
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.10
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|4.74
|12.
|Tony Finau
|
|4.70
|13.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|4.62
|14.
|Sam Burns
|
|4.19
|15.
|Tom Kim
|
|3.97
|16.
|Cameron Young
|
|3.91
|17.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|3.83
|18.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.71
|19.
|Billy Horschel
|
|3.26
|20.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.14
|21.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|3.10
|22.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.10
|23.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|2.95
|24.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|2.78
|25.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.76
|26.
|Brian Harman
|
|2.75
|27.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.66
|28.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.65
|29.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.57
|30.
|Sahith Theegala
|
|2.55
|31.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.52
|32.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.50
|33.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.29
|34.
|Justin Rose
|
|2.28
|35.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.27
|36.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.24
|37.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.22
|38.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.21
|39.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.21
|40.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.19
|41.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.16
|42.
|Si Woo Kim
|
|2.16
|43.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.09
|44.
|Keith Mitchell
|
|2.04
|45.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.01
|46.
|Jason Day
|
|1.96
|47.
|Min Woo Lee
|
|1.93
|47.
|Chris Kirk
|
|1.93
|49.
|Lucas Herbert
|
|1.92
|50.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|1.91