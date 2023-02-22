Lahore crushes Quetta by 63 runs in Pakistan Super League

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore Qalandars handed a crushing 63-run defeat to Quetta Gladiators as the defending champions notched their second win in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

Lahore batters made amends for their 67-run loss against Karachi Kings in the last game by posting a challenging total of 198-6 after Quetta skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field.

Quetta continued to look for the right batting combination before finishing at a disappointing 135-8 as the 2019 champions lost their third game this season with the solitary victory so far coming against Karachi.

Sarfaraz rued the absence of his key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who couldn’t get a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket to participate in Pakistan’s premier domestic Twenty20 tournament.

Young opener Mirza Tahir Baig (30 off 15 balls) dominated a whirlwind opening stand of 49 with Fakhar Zaman, who made 22.

Shai Hope top scored with 47 while Sikandar Raza (32) and Hussain Talat (26) provided a late flurry in the death overs as Quetta struggled to stem the flow of runs. Strike fast bowler Naseem Shah was wayward and conceded 47 off his four overs without a wicket and West Indian seamer Odean Smith was also expensive with figures of 2-41.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-22), playing after a three-month absence because of knee injury, was at his best with his impeccable lengths as he had young opener Abdul Bangalzai trapped leg before wicket with a brutal yorker in the first over.

David Wiese (3-23) bowled well in the middle overs and picked up the key wickets of Martin Guptill (15), Mohammad Hafeez (25) and Iftikhar Ahmed (6) as Quetta struggled to put up partnerships.

Jason Roy (48) briefly challenged by smashing three sixes in Haris Rauf’s one over before he was undone by Lahore’s ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1-17), playing his first game of the season before Afridi returned and picked two wickets in the death overs.

Multan Sultans, which are at the top of the table in the six-team event with six points from four games, will take on Karachi in Wednesday’s game.

___

