Japan bids farewell to giant panda sent to China

Hundreds of people gathered outside Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on Tuesday as Japanese-born panda Xiang Xiang was sent to China.

Others waved their last goodbyes at Narita International Airport as a plane carrying Xiang Xiang took off.

Xiang Xiang was sent to a Chinese reserve in the southwestern Sichuan province. China maintains ownership of any loaned giant pandas and their offspring around the world.

She was originally set to be returned to China in December 2020 but her trip was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

Three other pandas at a zoo in the central Japanese coastal town of Shirahama were set to be sent back to China on Wednesday.

Xiang Xiang made 'so many people happy'

Xiang Xiang, born in 2017, is particularly famous. She was the zoo's first naturally-conceived panda and the first to be born there for years.

According to media reports, some 60,000 people applied for 2,600 spots to see her on Sunday, the last chance for a viewing of Xiang Xiang.

Ueno Zoo Director Yutaka Fukuda said he would miss Xiang Xiang as he had seen her grow since she was born.

"I want to thank her for making so many people happy," he said. "I hope she will contribute

to panda conservation research after safely completing her journey."

Fans say that pandas have connected Chinese and Japanese people despite growing political tensions between the two countries.

The Chinese Embassy has called them "the cutest messengers of friendship" and said it hoped Japanese people would continue to follow the pandas' progress after their return to China.

fb/wd (AP, dpa)