NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/21 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 42 17 .712 7-3 W-1 24-7 18-10 25-12
Philadelphia 38 19 .667 3 7-3 W-4 23-8 15-11 22-13
Brooklyn 34 24 .586 5-5 W-1 18-11 16-13 24-13
New York 33 27 .550 6-4 W-3 16-15 17-12 23-16
Toronto 28 31 .475 14 6-4 W-2 18-13 10-18 17-19
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 32 27 .542 5-5 L-2 19-10 13-17 15-17
Atlanta 29 30 .492 3 4-6 L-2 15-12 14-18 17-19
Washington 28 30 .483 6-4 W-2 14-12 14-18 15-17
Orlando 24 35 .407 8 5-5 L-1 14-15 10-20 12-25
Charlotte 17 43 .283 15½ 3-7 W-2 9-18 8-25 9-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 41 17 .707 10-0 W-12 24-5 17-12 23-13
Cleveland 38 23 .623 8-2 L-1 25-6 13-17 22-11
Chicago 26 33 .441 15½ 3-7 L-6 16-13 10-20 20-20
Indiana 26 34 .433 16 2-8 W-1 18-14 8-20 18-17
Detroit 15 44 .254 26½ 3-7 L-2 8-21 7-23 6-27
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 35 22 .614 4-6 W-1 24-5 11-17 17-16
Dallas 31 29 .517 5-5 L-3 19-10 12-19 23-16
New Orleans 30 29 .508 6 4-6 L-1 20-10 10-19 19-15
San Antonio 14 45 .237 22 0-10 L-14 9-21 5-24 5-30
Houston 13 45 .224 22½ 2-8 L-7 8-20 5-25 7-31
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 41 18 .695 7-3 W-3 27-4 14-14 29-11
Minnesota 31 30 .508 11 5-5 L-1 20-13 11-17 22-19
Oklahoma City 28 29 .491 12 5-5 W-1 17-12 11-17 15-17
Portland 28 30 .483 12½ 5-5 L-1 16-14 12-16 20-16
Utah 29 31 .483 12½ 4-6 L-1 18-12 11-19 19-18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Sacramento 32 25 .561 5-5 L-1 17-12 15-13 20-13
L.A. Clippers 33 28 .541 1 6-4 W-2 15-13 18-15 19-16
Phoenix 32 28 .533 7-3 L-1 20-10 12-18 21-15
Golden State 29 29 .500 5-5 L-1 22-7 7-22 17-14
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 6 4-6 W-1 14-14 13-18 14-20

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.