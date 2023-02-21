SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 39 28 9 2 0 58 154 98 Huntsville 40 25 13 1 1 52 146 119 Birmingham 41 24 14 1 2 51 160 132 Knoxville 41 24 14 1 2 51 155 136 Roanoke 38 23 13 2 0 49 123 98 Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124 Pensacola 39 21 17 1 0 43 136 131 Fayetteville 40 16 19 5 0 37 113 130 Quad City 37 15 20 1 1 32 93 111 Macon 36 6 28 2 0 14 92 162 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Birmingham 7, Pensacola 4

Huntsville 5, Knoxville 1

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.