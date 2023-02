WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Tuesday At Aviation Club Tennis Centre Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2,788,468 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, 6-1, 6-2.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (4), France, 7-5, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, walkover.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Petra Kvitova (12), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.