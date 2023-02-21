Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration head praises I-Mei for upholding labor rights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) head Arnell Ignacio praised I-Mei Foods Co. for the great care and respect it demonstrates for its Filipino workers during a visit to the food company’s Nankan plant on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

I-Mei, one of the largest food companies in Taiwan and the parent company of Taiwan News, hired 50 Filipino workers in 1993 for the first time, and since then, the company has a great track record of enhancing their benefits and rights.

In 2017, I-Mei undertook the “overseas direct recruitment” model for the first time by going to Davao City in southern Philippines and the capital city of Manila to hire workers. The practice has kept hired workers from paying large amounts of money to employment agencies and was praised in a BBC report.

Ignacio led a delegation to visit Taiwan on Friday (Feb. 17), and visited I-Mei’s Nankan plant on the last day of his visit to get a grasp of the food company’s Filipino employees’ work and life there.

They warmly welcomed the OWWA head, who live-streamed his interaction with his overseas compatriots. Many of the workers took photos with Ignacio. Later, Ignacio said during an address that he was very proud of the people of his country who work hard overseas.

Senior quality control worker Arana Dahlia Lorenzo, who has been working for I-Mei for 13 years, told Ignacio that I-Mei has been treating Filipino workers very well. Therefore, through her introduction, Lorenzo said her sister also came to work for I-Mei. Lorenzo said she even knew a compatriot colleague and they were getting married, adding that she wanted to express her gratitude to I-Mei for the care she received and hoped to continue working for the company into the future.

Ignacio said he saw Filipino workers were happy with I-Mei and that the company’s friendly attitude towards them was beyond his expectation.