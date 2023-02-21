Central Taiwan students save elderly woman, cart stuck on railroad crossing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a 95-year-old woman’s cart full of recyclables got stuck on a railroad crossing on Monday afternoon (Feb. 20), three junior high school students helped and saved her, earning them praise.

SETNews reported that the elderly woman surnamed Chen (陳) was on her way to sell recyclables she had collected when several items fell from her cart. The railroad crossing signal was going off and barriers were about to activate.

Immediately, three female students from ChangTai Junior High School passing by ran over to pick up the fallen items, push the cart off the railroad crossing, and help Chen walk to safety. In dashcam and surveillance camera footage shared on social media, another woman can be seen sprinting toward the scene to help.

The students were cited as saying they ran over without thinking because they were so worried about Chen’s safety. Soon after the group cleared the railroad crossing, a train passed through.

Chen told FTV News that the items fell because she had not tied them properly, adding that the students and woman who helped her off the railroad crossing re-tied them to her cart afterwards. Chen said her husband and son both passed away and she lives with her great-grandson, who is in high school.

A full cart of recyclables sells for around NT$100 (US$3.28), according to Chen.



(Facebook, Changhua County Press Association video)