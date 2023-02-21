Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany

Kölle Alaaf! is the typical Cologne Carnival greeting, which can be translated as "Cologne above all!" This cry can be heard throughout the week-long ... Kölle Alaaf! is the typical Cologne Carnival greeting, which can be translated as "Cologne above all!" This cry can be heard throughout the week-long street festival, which begins in earnest on Thursday and ends on Ash Wednesday. Some one million visitors flock to the city on the Rhine to join the celebrations, which tend to take place all day and night, turning the city into a party zone.