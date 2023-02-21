Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size: Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2023-2031

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in this market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global self-adhesive labels market size was US$ 44.1 billion in 2021. The global self-adhesive labels market is forecast to grow to US$ 80.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies Covered in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market Research are 3M, All4labels Group, Avery Dennison, BSP Labels, CCL Industries, Consolidated Label, Coveris Holdings, CS Labels, Dura-ID, Fuji Seal Internationa, H.B. Fuller, Hally Labels, Huhtamaki, Inland Label, Lintec Corp, Mondi Group, Multi-Color Corp, Right Label Solutions Limited, Sato Holdings, Secura Labels, Skanem, Terragene, Torraspapel Adestor, TOWER, and other key market players.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for technological advancements will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the self-adhesive labels market during the study period. Moreover, these labels are used to provide overall information to the doctors and pharmaceutical companies about the product. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global self-adhesive labels market during the study period.

Rapidly growing e-commerce business and rising demand for packed food & beverages will primarily drive the growth of the self-adhesive labels market. In addition to that, growing pharmaceutical industries will also contribute to the growth of the self-adhesive labels market during the study period.

The global self-adhesive labels market is expected to witness huge growth potential due to its stickiness resistance towards UV, solvent, and shear. Furthermore, these labels are easy to use and save time for the users. As a result, it will drive the growth of the self-adhesive labels market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and food & beverage. Thus, it has primarily driven the demand for the self-adhesive labels market. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak surged the demand for medicines, testing kits, and apparatus, which significantly surged the demand for adhesive labels.

Furthermore, in the post-pandemic era, self-adhesive labels have become quite popular as a reminder to people to keep social distance everywhere, including airports, railway stations, offices, and other locations. Their services are required by hospitals, construction sites, and the medical industry. Companies that create posters for COVID-19 signage sticks ensure that they adhere well to surfaces and leave no residue when removed. Thus, all of these factors are escalating the growth of the self-adhesive labels market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the self-adhesive labels market, owing to the growing manufacturing base and rapidly rising e-commerce sector of the region. Furthermore, growing spending in the healthcare and food and beverage sector will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global self-adhesive labels market.

The Asia-Pacific self-adhesive labels market is forecast to record substantial growth, owing to the availability of raw materials. Furthermore, the growing range of manufacturing operations in China and India will surge the demand for paper, plastic films, adhesives, etc. Therefore, it will be opportunistic for the Asia-Pacific self-adhesive labels market.

Market Segmentation

The global self-adhesive labels market segmentation focuses on Type, Nature, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Type

Release Linear

Linerless

By Nature

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable

By Technology

Flexography

Digital Printing

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure

Letterpress

Offset

By Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

Retail Labels

E-Commerce

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

