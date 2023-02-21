Alexa
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake off east coast jolts half of Taiwan

Level 3 intensity reported in Hualien, Taitung, level 2 in Nantou, Chiayi, Changhua

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/21 20:16
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook east and central Taiwan at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 21), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 53.6 km south of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 31.3 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered at 3 in Hualien County and Taitung County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Nantou County, Chiayi County, and Changhua County.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Yilan County, Taichung City, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Miaoli County, and Tainan City. No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
