MAC blasts Wang Yi's claim Taiwan is part of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Sunday (Feb. 19) refuted claims by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) that Taiwan is part of China.

During the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, Wang was asked by the media to "reassure the audience" that a military escalation over Taiwan was not imminent. Instead of reassuring the audience, Wang "assured the audience that Taiwan is a part of Chinese territory," reported DW.

He went on to claim that Taiwan has never been a country and it "will not be a country in the future." The foreign minister claimed that Taiwan's alleged status as China's territory is the "status quo" which Beijing does not wish to change.

Wang blamed "Taiwan separatist forces" for wanting to change Beijing's perceived status quo. He claimed that such purported forces threaten to "undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

That same day, the MAC issued a statement in response relaying its stern protest to Wang's remarks. First, it pointed out that the status quo in the Taiwan Strait consists of two sides that are "not affiliated with each other." It argued that the "one China principle" is an attempt by Beijing to "belittle Taiwan and distort the facts."

The MAC asserted that this attempt to mislead other countries' political views on Taiwan has never been recognized by the international community. It stressed that "The Republic of China is a sovereign country, and Taiwan has never been part of the People's Republic of China, nor will it be in the future."

Secondly, the MAC pointed out that the purpose of the Munich Security Conference is to maintain peace and prevent the risk of conflict through dialogue. It observed that as the first anniversary of the world's condemnation of Russia's war against Ukraine nears, the attention of all countries toward maintaining Taiwan's security and its will to defend its sovereignty and democracy have increased.

It accused Beijing of "lacking the moral courage to condemn Russia's aggression." Instead, the MAC stated accused China of regarding the global "consensus" against authoritarian aggression and expansion as a "double standard."

This will only deepen doubts and opposition from the international community, stated the council. It closed by once again calling on the Chinese Communist Party authorities to "adjust their coercive thinking towards Taiwan, maintain regional security responsibly, and improve cross-strait relations in a pragmatic and rational way."