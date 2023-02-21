Hand Tools Market 2022 Global Revenue, Share, Gross margin, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis 2030

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Hand Tools Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research. An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2030.

The global hand tools market was valued at US$ 11,246.46 Mn in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 14,991.73 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

Leading Companies

The leading five companies in the market collectively accounted for nearly 60% of the share in the global hand tools market in 2021.

The key players in the market are Stanley Black and Decker, Robert Bosch GmbH, MISUMI Group Inc, Snap-On Inc, Milwaukee Tool Corporation, Klein Tools, Fluke Corporation, KNIPEX Group, Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG, Emil Lux GmbH & Co. KG, Sathlwille Tools, Gedore GmbH, KS Tools Werkzeuge and Maschinen GmbH, Wera Tools, Apex Tool Groupamong others. These companies are focusing on adopting strategies such as improving the efficacy of tools and offering better sales services to stay ahead of the competition in the highly competitive market scenario.

Segmentation Analysis

The global hand tools market is sub-segmented into:

By Type

Wrenches

Chisels

Hammers

Hand Saws

Axes

Pry Bars

Staple Guns

Hand Files

Vise

Anvils

Scissors

C-Clamps

Crowbars

Hand Planer

Mallet

Screwdrivers

Pliers

Measurement Tape

Level

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online eMarketplaces Brand Website

Offline Supermarket/ Hypermarket Hardware Stores



By End User

Industrial Metalworks Electrical Woodworking and Carpentry Welding Manufacturing Automotive

Professional

Residential/DIY

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



