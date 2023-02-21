Spices and Seasonings Market Share, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Spices and Seasonings Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The global spices and seasonings market was valued at US$ 25,247.3 million in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 47,678.1 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the projection period 2022–2030. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for packaged, ready-to-use spices and seasonings products and the rising popularity of international cuisines.

Leading Companies

Some of the key players in the global spices and seasonings market are Olam International inc., McCormick & Company Co., Ajinomoto Co., Associated British Foods Co., Kerry Group Inc. among others. As per our study, the top 5 players held over 79% of the market.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Hot Spices Capsicum (chillies) Cayenne pepper Black and White peppers Ginger Mustard Others

Mild spices Paprika Coriander Others

Aromatic spices Cardamom Cassia Cinnamon Clove Cumin Others



Herbs Basil Bay Dill leaves Marjoram Tarragon Others



By Seasoning Type

Salts

Pepper

Sugar and Light Flavored Sweeteners

Acids

By End User

Residential

Commercial Restaurants Bar & Cafes QSRs



By Distribution Channel

Online e-Commerce Website Company’s Owned Website

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Retail Stores



By Application

Meat & poultry products

Snacks & convenience food

Soups, sauces, and dressings

Bakery & confectionery

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



