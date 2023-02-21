Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Research Report and Forecast 2022 to 2027

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Ophthalmic Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 2,295.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,576 Mn in 2021.

The release of Astute Analytica’s Global Ophthalmic Devices Market research, which will provide all the most recent market trends, has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is likely to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, this service/item gains a lot of demand in the global market, which justifies new technological developments and mechanical improvements.

The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market research study will read up a piece of the pie for key partners in their global scope as global scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis. The research will also discuss significant agreements, partnerships, and international organizations that are about to transform certain market segments on a global basis.

Leading Players

Canon Inc.,

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,

Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd.,

EssilorLuxottica SA,

Glaukos Corporation,

Haag-Streit Holding,

HEINE Optotechnik,

Regional characteristics of the worldwide Ophthalmic Devices market are provided in the various sections on regional segmentation. The administrative structure that will undoubtedly have an impact on the entire industry is depicted in this section. It draws attention to the political climate in the market and forecasts how it will affect markets around the world.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Vision Care Products

Surgical Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

By Vision Care

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

By Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Ophthalmoscopes

Chart Projectors

Corneal Topography Systems

Fundus Cameras

Lensometers

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Autorefractors & Keratometers

Optical Biometry Systems

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

Phoropters

Retinoscopes

Slit Lamps

Specular Microscopes

Tonometers

Wavefront aberrometers

Indirect Ophthalmic Lens

By End Users

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

We have taken into account the COVID-19 flare-up and its impact on market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the market in a number of ways, making it imperative for all businessmen to be aware of those effects. Hence, taking this into account, we produced a sizable and significant COVID-19 report.

