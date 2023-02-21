Snake rehabilitated after seeking refuge in Taiwan temple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many are relieved to learn that a rare beauty snake has been rehabilitated and released into the wild after seeking refuge in a Taitung temple near a statue of the Land God (土地公).

The snake sought shelter after entangling itself in a net used to catch birds, unable to close its mouth after fracturing its jaw. Temple patrons spotted the snake and contacted a veterinary clinic specializing in the rescue of wildlife.

Beauty snakes are non-venomous, though they may imitate venomous varieties by inflating their neck and widely opening their mouth. They frequently act vicious and aggressively when handled, very quick to strike and bite.



Veterinarians care for an injured beauty snake. (Wild One photo)

After being injured, the beauty snake sought refuge in Taitung County’s Chishang Township Fude Temple. In Taiwan, the beauty snake is listed as a Class-3, conservation-deserving wildlife.

Some believe that this particular snake was an incarnation of the Land God, measuring more than one meter in length. After being contacted by the public, Wild One Taiwan rushed to the scene and found the snake’s mouth entwined in a bird net with multiple injuries.

The snake was soon brought back to the veterinary hospital where wounds were treated and it was given the nickname, Land God. To facilitate wound debridement and injury examination, a veterinarian anesthetized and intubated the distressed snake.

During examination, it was found that the snake had multiple fractures on its upper and lower jaws, a vertebral fracture, and multiple skin cuts and ulcerations. Because of the fractures, the snake’s mouth couldn't close completely.

Veterinarian Liao Chao-sheng (廖朝聖) said wild snakes are usually too nervous to eat when being treated in clinics. In addition to the application of medicine, the snake was given the chance to rest until its bones naturally healed. The snake also shed its skin, and after 16 days in the hospital, an evaluation revealed it could be released into the wild.



Taitung temple where a beauty snake was discovered. (Chishang Fude Temple Facebook photo)

Liao said that 27 snakes have been treated at this veterinary clinic in the past two years, including snakes snared by glue traps, run over by cars, or bitten by dogs. Of this number, most have perished before or after care, though nine have been rescued and eventually released into the wild.

Liao reminded the public that snakes are not scary and don’t pose a threat to humans. He said the best way to avoid unexpected snake encounters is to keep homes clean and free from clutter, eliminating spaces for snakes to hide.