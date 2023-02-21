Taiwan exports drop for the 5th straight month in January

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — January export orders for Taiwan dropped 19.3% compared to the same month last year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Monday (Feb. 20).

The MOEA said orders totaled US$47.51 billion (NT$1.45 trillion) in January, the fifth straight month exports saw a decline, according to CNA. The only sector that saw export growth in January was information and communication products, which recorded US$17.23 billion in orders, a 9.8% year-on-year increase.

Electronics sector exports totaled US$15.03 billion, down 21.8% from a year prior, according to MOEA data. The optoelectronics sector saw exports plunge 48% to US$1.28 billion.

Plastics and rubber exporters saw a 49.4% drop year-over-year to US$1,32 billion, while the chemical sector dropped 38.4% from a year earlier to US$1.41 billion. Meanwhile, basic metals fell 45.4% year-over-year to US$1.8 billion, and machinery exports declined 38.4% from a year earlier to US$1.46 billion.

In January, exports to the U.S. dropped 14.7% year-on-year to US$14.98 billion, while exports to China dropped 45.9% from a year earlier to US$8.31 billion. However, exports to Europe saw a year-on-year increase of 18.3% to US$13.38 billion.

Looking ahead to February, the MOEA said it expects exports to come in between US$46 billion to US$48 billion, with a year-over-year decrease of between 6.9% to 10.8%.