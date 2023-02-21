US Representative Ro Khanna says Taiwan visit reaffirms shared values

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visiting U.S. Representative Ro Khanna said his trip was meant to “affirm” the shared values between Taipei and Washington during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

Khanna also said his trip symbolizes American commitment to democracy and freedom. The representative said he wanted to strengthen the bilateral economic and military partnership.

“At the same time, the U.S., under President Biden’s leadership, seeks peace in the region,” he said, adding that his delegation was inspired by former-President Jimmy Carter.

“No modern president in my view has more clearly articulated the vision for peace, for human rights.”

Khanna pointed out that Carter helped the U.S. maintain ties with Taiwan by signing the Taiwan Relations Act despite having diplomatic relations with China. He encouraged us to have a policy of peace and dialogue that focuses on U.S. values, Khanna said.

He expressed hope that Carter’s vision of human rights, democracy, and peace would inspire the interactions between his delegation and Taiwan officials.

Tsai noted that Khanna has done much as a lawmaker to “strengthen the bilateral science, technology, economic, trade partnership” as well as actively speaking up for Taiwan in congress.

Under the Taiwan-US Science and Technology Agreement, the two nations have made plans for cooperation on semiconductor design and manufacturing, Tsai said, while under the U.S.- Taiwan Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration framework, the two countries have also collaborated on 5G communications and renewable energy.

“Faced with the challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan and the U.S. can leverage their respective strengths and together build stronger, more resilient technology industrial chains,” she said. The president also pointed out that Taiwan and the U.S. continue to boost military exchanges.

Tsai said the two countries are “very well positioned” to cooperate in new areas, safeguard democracy and freedom, and contribute to post-pandemic economic recovery.