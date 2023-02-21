US 8th grader wins state spelling bee with word 'Taiwan'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An eighth grader won a spelling bee in Idaho after she correctly spelled the word "Taiwan."

Kayla Tenney Villalobos, a student at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy, became the champion of the 20th North Idaho Spelling Bee on Feb. 11, reported the Coeur d'Alene Press. For her efforts, she was awarded a trophy, a cash prize of US$1,000, a one-year subscription to the online editions of Encyclopedia Britannica and Webster’s Dictionary, and a ticket to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this year.

Villalobos' closest rival was runner-up Erik Brunner, a sixth-grader from Lakes Middle School. The two were tied in the 16th round when they both misspelled their words.

Because they both made mistakes, they each were given another chance in the 17th round, and both succeeded. However, in the 18th round, Brunner missed another word, leaving Villalobos the sole survivor.

In the 19th round, Villalobos was presented with the word "Taiwan," which she spelled correctly, enabling her to take the championship. Right after winning the contest, Kayla was cited by the newspaper as saying "I'm kind of in shock."

She admitted that she had not practiced as thoroughly as she could have prior to the competition, except for some last-minute cramming. For that reason, she did not expect to win and thought she might make it to the top 10 at best.

Villalobos is the fourth student from Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy to win the North Idaho Spelling Bee. This year's championship featured 21 students from fourth to eighth grade who were presented with challenging words such as hologram, gumption, puckish, harmonious, tawny, stewardship, windbaggery, illusionist, and mano a mano, among others.