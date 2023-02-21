Global Medical Cannabis Market Will Grow With Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Till 2030

The Global Cannabis Market is estimated at USD 26.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 134.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Medical Cannabis Market research report provides a comprehensive overview of key growth drivers, market size estimates, as well as forecasts. This report examines current market conditions, trends, market concentration rates market analysis by type and application, and forecasted market growth up to 2030. This report examines sales revenue, and secondary sources and provides a detailed analysis of the company’s market share within the respective markets. To calculate the market size, it is necessary to consider major market players.

Medical cannabis is the use of cannabis and its components such as cannabinoids or terpenes to treat various medical conditions. Although cannabis has been used medicinally for centuries, it has recently gained greater acceptance and attention by the medical community. There are over 100 cannabinoids in cannabis, including THC, CBD, and CBD. These two compounds are the most well-studied and well-known. THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis, is what gives you the high. CBD is not a high-producing compound and has been studied for potential medical benefits.

A variety of conditions can be treated with medical cannabis, including chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis. Patients with HIV and cancer may use it to increase their appetites or to treat muscle spasms. There are many regulations that govern medical cannabis use around the world. The legal status of cannabis also varies from one country to the next. Some countries allow medical cannabis to be used with a prescription. In others, it is only legal or allowed for research. A growing number of countries have legalized medicinal cannabis in recent years. Some also allow for recreational use.

This study focuses on an in-depth assessment of many factors including market dynamics, market size, and competitive examinations. This study examines many vital factors that drive the growth of global Medical Cannabis markets. Market segments are examined at both the regional and segmental levels to identify growth opportunities. This helps suppliers identify potential markets that they can use to build their brands.

Research Methodology

This Medical Cannabis market report provides high-quality insights. It is the result of extensive secondary research and rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders. Validation and triangulation were done with Market.biz own database and statistical tools. To gather data, we used more than 1000 secondary sources such as press releases, fact books, journals, investor presentations, and white papers. To get both qualitative and quantitative insights, we conducted over 10 primary interviews with market players in each region.

Country and Region Keys

This section of the Medical Cannabis market report offers key insights into various regions and key players in each. When assessing the potential growth of a particular country or region, economic, social, technological, as well as political factors are taken into account. The value and sales data for each country and region will be available to the readers between 2023 and 2030.

● North America

● United States

● Canada

● Europe

● Germany

● France

Medical Cannabis Market Top Segments

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Cannabis Market Research Report

BOL Pharma

Tilray

Medreleaf Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc

Canopy Growth Corporation

Insys Therapeutics Inc

Aphria Inc

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Medical Marijuana Inc

Medipharm Labs

Medical Cannabis Market, By Monitoring Type

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Medical Cannabis Market, By Application

Pain

Arthritis

Neurological Disease (Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)

Others

The Key Insights that Study Will Provide

* 360-degree market overview for Medical Cannabis based on both a global and regional scale

* Market Share and Sales Revenue by Key Players and Emerging Regional Players

* Competitors- This section examines the industry’s leading players in Medical Cannabis with regard to their company profile and product portfolio, pricing, revenue, and capacity.

* Separate chapter on Medical Cannabis market Entropy for insights on leaders’ aggressiveness toward the market [Merger and Acquisition/Recent Investment and Key Developments].

Company profiling

1)Detail profiling of additional market participants (up to three players).

2)SWOT analysis of key players (up to 3 players).

3)Segmentation of the Medical Cannabis Market.

4)Segmentation of the current market by type of technology for any of the types.

Scope and Report Coverage

● This research provides detailed market analysis and actionable insights to decision-makers. It’s designed to help users formulate key growth strategies that are based on current market conditions and future ones.

● Market Introduction: Overview, Market Highlights

● Market environment: Market drivers, constraints, analysis of five forces, market trends

● Market segmentation and growth perspectives of each sub-segment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1)What is the future growth potential for Medical Cannabis market?

2)Who are the key players of the Medical Cannabis market?

3)What application type is expected to remain dominant in the Medical Cannabis market?

4)What component type is expected not to be dominant in the Medical Cannabis market?

