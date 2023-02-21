Insights into the Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Competitive Landscape

Global Electric Toothbrush Market was valued around USD 2.7 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow to USD 5.8 billion by 2031 CAGR of 8% will be recorded during the 2023-2031 forecast period.

An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that uses electric power to move the bristles in a circular motion. This motion helps to remove plaque and bacteria from the teeth and gums more effectively than a manual toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and some even have features such as timers and pressure sensors to help users brush their teeth more effectively. Electric toothbrushes are a great way to improve oral hygiene and can help to reduce the risk of cavities and gum disease.

Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis:

Market players strive continuously to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors and build a stronger base for themselves. Product launch, acquisitions, and mergers have been the prominent strategies implemented by key players to increase their footprints in the global market. Certain companies’ implemented acquisition to undertake the manufacturing facilities and distribution channels of the acquired company to spin profits or expand global presence. Players have regularly launched new products in the market. The continuous variety of addition to their product portfolio helps attract consumers with their innovative design and features. Players also used joint ventures and partnerships to increase their consumer base or product portfolio.

Prominent players, such as The Procter & Gamble Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

Mouth Watchers

Conair Corporation

Quip, Inc.

Water Pik Inc.

Kolibree SAS

Segmentation by technology:

Vibrational electric toothbrush

Rotation-oscillation electric toothbrush

Segmentation by end-user:

Adult

Kids

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Online

Offline

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

