Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market is grow from USD 1090.8 million in 2023 at a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91%.

The Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market is expected to grow from USD 1090.8 million in 2023 to USD 1630.69 million in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The Liquid Sodium Silicate market is expected to grow a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91%.

Liquid sodium silicate, also known as water glass, is a chemical compound that is made up of sodium oxide (Na2O) and silicon dioxide (SiO2). It is a clear, viscous liquid that is soluble in water and has a wide range of industrial applications. One of the primary uses of liquid sodium silicate is as a binder in the production of foundry molds and cores. When mixed with sand, it forms a hard, durable material that can withstand high temperatures and pressures. This makes it ideal for use in the casting of metals such as steel, iron, and aluminum.

The Liquid Sodium Silicate Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, market size, and forecast.

The major players covered in Liquid Sodium Silicate Markets:

PQ Corporation

OxyChem

BASF

CIECH Group

ZCh Rudniki

Grace

Nippon-Chem

Kiran Global

Shanti Chemical Works

Qingdao Haiwan

Luoyang Qihang Chemical

Hangzhou Jianfeng

Jiaozuo Jingqi

Market Segmentation: By Type

LSS A

LSS B

LSS C

Market Segmentation: By Application

Detergents

Catalysts

Pulp and Paper

Silica Gel

Chemical Industry

Others

Market Segmentation: By Geographical Analysis:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

The report studies the types and applications of the market. The report categorizes the industry in different types covering different products supplied in the market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, and the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

