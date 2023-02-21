Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Size Report 2023-2033: Growth, Top Companies Share, Research And Forecast

This Global Medical Lifting Sling Market report provides details on recent developments, production and import analysis, value chain optimization, market shares, market share, and the impact of local players. It analyzes emerging revenue pockets, market regulation changes, strategic growth analysis, and market size. Applicable niches and market dominance, product approvals. Expanding geographically Technological innovations on the market

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market is Projected to Grow From USD 605.3 Million in 2023 to 1541.6 Million By 2033, at a CAGR of 9.80%

Medical Lifting Sling Market Insights:

The Medical Lifting Sling market refers to the industry that produces and distributes equipment designed to assist in the transfer of patients with mobility issues or disabilities. Medical lifting slings are designed to support the weight of a patient during transfers, reducing the risk of injury to both the patient and the caregiver.

The market for medical lifting slings has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as an aging population, increased awareness of patient safety, and the rising demand for home healthcare services. The market is also driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities that affect mobility, which has led to a growing need for equipment that can help patients move around safely and comfortably.

There are several types of medical lifting slings available on the market, including full-body slings, divided-leg slings, toileting slings, and stand-assist slings. These slings can be made from a variety of materials, including nylon, polyester, and mesh, and are available in different sizes and weight capacities to accommodate different patient needs.

Medical Lifting Sling Market Competitor Analysis

The Medical Lifting Sling market is competitive, but it is home to many large players. In terms of market share, the market is dominated mainly by a few large players. Due to increasing patient awareness and rising obesity rates, a few smaller players are also expected to enter this market.

Medical Lifting Sling Market: Key Participants

A list of some of the prominent market participants in the Medical Lifting Sling market discerned across the value chain include:

Getinge Group

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical Ltd.

Guldmann Inc.

ETAC AB

Handicare AS

Joerns Healthcare, LLC

Silvalea Ltd.

Spectra Care Group

Medical Lifting Sling Market Segmentation:

Segmentation of the Medical Lifting Sling market can be done by industry vertical, solution, deployment model, and/or industry vertical. Segment growth can help you identify niche markets and create strategies to reach them. This allows you to pinpoint your core application.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by usage type:

Reusable Slings

Disposable Slings

Segmentation by product:

Universal Slings

Seating Slings

Transfer Slings

Hammock Slings

Standing Slings

Other (include Toilet Slings, Bariatric Slings, etc.)

Segmentation by material:

Nylon

Padded

Mesh

Canvas

Others (include Polypropylene and Cotton)

Segmentation by end user:

Home Care Facilities

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Other End Users (Emergency Medical Services, Long-term Acute Care Facilities, Trauma Centers, and Nursing Homes)

Regional Analysis:

