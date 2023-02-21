Global Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Size, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis ,Forecast-2023-2030

An automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that is used to diagnose and treat cardiac arrhythmias in emergency situations. It is designed to be used by non-medical personnel, such as police officers, firefighters, and other first responders, to help save lives in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) situations.

The global external defibrillators market size was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.01 Billion by the end of 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Factors driving the growth of the AED market include increasing awareness about SCA and the importance of early defibrillation, as well as the growing adoption of AEDs in public places such as airports, train stations, and shopping malls. In addition, technological advancements in AED devices, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are also expected to drive the growth of the market. the market is segmented into semi-automated and fully-automated AEDs. Among these, the fully-automated AEDs segment is expected to have the highest growth rate, owing to their ease of use and the minimal training required for non-medical personnel.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Segmentation:

Key players in Automated External Defibrillator (AED) include:

Philips

Zoll

Physio-Control

Laerdal Medical

Cardiac Science

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

HeartSine Technologies

A.M.I. Italia

Defibtech

Metrax GmbH

Mediana

Instramed

METsis Medikal

Mindray

Beijing M&B Electronic

Shenzhen XFT

Market Segmentation: By Type:

Fully automated

Semi-automated

Market Segmentation: By Application:

Public Access

Hospitals

Training

Home

Others

Regional Landscape :

*North America

*Europe

*Asia-Pacific

*South America

*Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits:

*This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market current and future trends and dynamics.

* market A detailed analysis is done by creating market estimates for key market segments between 2023- 2030.

*A thorough analysis of the market is done by following the critical product positioning and monitoring top competitors.

*Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market analysis includes a comprehensive overview of all regions to determine the opportunities that exist in each region.

*Key players are profiled, and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed, which helps to understand the market’s competitive outlook.

A report is essential for your business’s growth and success in the market. This market research report helps businesses make smart decisions and manage the marketing of goods better, which leads to increased business growth. Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market report helps you identify trends in the supply chain and consumer dynamics and interprets marketing, promotional, and sales strategies to help your business grow and achieve maximum success.

