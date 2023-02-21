Taiwan's local COVID cases drop by 15% to 16,911

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Feb. 21) announced 16,911 local COVID cases, a 15.93% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release also confirmed 342 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,954,456. The 44 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 17,608.

Local cases

The local cases included 7,869 males, 9,034 females, and eight cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 44 deaths announced on Tuesday were 25 males and 19 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 40 had a history of chronic disease, and 24 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 342 imported cases included 139 males and 203 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Since COVID infections were first reported in Taiwan in 2020, the country has confirmed 9,954,456 cases and 17,608 individuals have succumbed to the disease.