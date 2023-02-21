Northern Taiwan expects cold weather throughout the week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A continental cold air mass continues to grip much of northern and northeastern Taiwan, leading temperatures to potentially drop below 10 C beginning Tuesday (Feb. 21), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Those residing in areas such as New Taipei City, Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Kinmen should be prepared for very cold temperatures lasting until Thursday (Feb. 22) at the earliest.

A special advisory is also issued for those using gas heaters and electric heating appliances. One should pay careful attention to indoor ventilation and the safety of electrical appliances. Those with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should also take precautions, as well as the elderly, the homeless, and other vulnerable groups.

Colder temperatures are also associated with strengthening northeasterly monsoon winds, which are affecting the northern coast of Keelung and other coastal areas as waves can range from 4 to 6 meters in height. Those doing water sports should pay attention to strong wind.

The air quality forecast is improving according to the Environmental Protection Bureau, as a continental cold air mass will cause winds to blow in a northeasterly direction, leading to a normal diffusion effect in the north and central areas. However, strong winds could lead to dust and lower visibility in Chiayi and Tainan.

A meteorological forecast by Daniel Wu (吳德榮), the weather forecast from Friday (Feb. 24), will see a stronger cold front arrive, leading to more rain in the north and east, and resulting in lower temperatures. Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 25-26) will continue to be cold with low temperatures below 10 C. Next Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 27-28) will finally see the cold air weaken and temperatures rise.