Walker leads Texas Southern to 64-59 victory over UAPB

HOUSTON (AP) — John Walker III scored 19 points and Texas Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64-59 on Monday night.

Walker added seven rebounds for the Tigers (11-17, 7-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). PJ Henry made three 3-pointers and scored 13, while Kolby Granger recorded 11 points.

Chris Greene scored 23 points to pace the Golden Lions (10-18, 6-9), who have lost six straight. Shaun Doss added 20 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Texas Southern visits Jackson State, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff visits Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.