Taiwanese doctor dispels myths about MSG

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese doctor on Thursday (Feb. 16) debunked popular myths about Monosodium glutamate (MSG).

Dr. Chiang Kun-chun, a surgeon who hosts a YouTube channel called Health 2.0, on Thursday uploaded a video addressing the rumors about MSG. In the video, Chiang explained that MSG is also known as sodium glutamate and is the sodium salt of glutamic acid. Chiang pointed out that Kikunae Ikeda of Tokyo Imperial University first isolated glutamic acid as a tasty substance from edible seaweed in 1907.

In addition to seaweed, Chiang said many natural foods contain MSG, such as corn, tomatoes, and cheese. Therefore, Chiang said that even if consumers specifically try to avoid processed foods with MSG, they will still eat about 20 mg of naturally occurring MSG per day.

Regarding claims that consuming MSG can make one thirsty, Chiang said that it is the sodium content that makes people feel thirsty. Therefore, Chiang said that anything that contains sodium can have this effect if eaten in excess.

Chiang pointed out that when cooking, people tend to notice if they have added too much salt to a dish to an excessively salty taste. However, he said that when adding MSG to enhance the flavor of certain dishes, the saltiness is not as readily apparent.

He said that it is not until after they eat the meal that they feel thirsty. He advised people who experience dry mouth after eating the dishes to reduce the quantity of MSG used.

Regarding fears that MSG causes cancer, Chiang said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration labels the ingredient as generally recognized as safe, while the European Union has approved it as a food additive for certain foods and subject to quantitative limits. He emphasized that researchers have not found a link between the consumption of MSG and cancer.

Chiang noted that there is a symptom some attribute to MSG consumption called "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," in which non-Chinese claim to feel unwell after eating at a Chinese restaurant. He says many non-Chinese blamed the MSG in the food and soon stigmatized the ingredient.

However, he said that studies found no correlation between MSG use in Chinese food and any health symptoms. Instead, he said it was simply a case of non-Chinese not being accustomed to the cuisine.

Chiang said that chicken broth cubes, which some people use as an alternative to MSG, are far worse because they contain salt, MSG, and other "unknown additives." He argued that if the ingredients of chicken broth cubes are unclear or not clearly marked, they may be less safe than MSG.

He closed by stressing that moderation of MSG is the key and too much of any ingredient can be harmful.