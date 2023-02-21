Kerry Logistics Network Receives "Transport and Logistics - Silver Award" At the Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media Outreach - 21 February 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is proud to receive the Silver Award in the Transport and Logistics category at the Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2021 (the 'Awards') for its outstanding green leadership, effective environmental programmes and efforts in encouraging its partners to implement environmental management measures together.



The Silver Award specifically acknowledged the commitment of KLN's management in driving internal green culture, the environmental measures undertaken within and beyond the Company, its successful environmental initiatives and regulatory compliance, as well as how it motivates its suppliers, customers and business partners to establish their own environmental programmes.



William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are very pleased and honoured to receive such a great recognition for our green corporate culture and environmentally sound business practices. While we appreciate the honour, we continue to see room for improvement, as we remain fully committed to our pledge of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. To go one step further, we strive to integrate sustainability deep into our strategy, while participating as a signatory to the UN Global Compact initiative and exploring opportunities to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and foster sustainable logistics solutions in order to create greater value for our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate."



The Awards are led by the Environmental Campaign Committee alongside the Environment and Ecology Bureau and in conjunction with nine organisations, with the aim of encouraging businesses in Hong Kong to adopt green management practices, evaluating their performance, and commending the best-performing companies and organisations in their respective sectors.



Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



The Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence

The Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (the HKAEE) is led by the Environmental Campaign Committee, together with the Environmental and Ecology Bureau and in conjunction with nine organisations, in alphabetical order, the Advisory Council on the Environment, the Business Environment Council, the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Chinese Importers' & Exporters' Association, the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Hong Kong Productivity Council. The HKAEE aims to encourage businesses and organisations to implement environmental managements; measure organisations' performance and their commitment to environmental management within the industry; and recognise organisations with excellent performance on environmental management.

