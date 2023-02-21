Gravel truck accidentally dumps debris in Taiwan’s Tamsui District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gravel truck passing through a busy intersection in New Taipei’s Tamsui District accidentally dumped dirt onto the street, causing a traffic jam at 5 p.m. on Monday (Feb 20).

The silt and mud from the truck caused four scooter riders ranging in age from 20-30 to slip and fall, causing bruising and abrasions. The mud and overturned scooters also created a traffic jam with sanitation workers completing the cleanup at 6:40 p.m., per CNA.

The New Taipei City Police Department Tamsui Precinct reported being notified of the accident at the intersection of Minquan Road and Minquan 1st Street in Tamsui. The police immediately dispatched 10 officers to the scene to redirect traffic and assist the injured, sending them to the hospital.

The silt was dropped due to leakage from the body of the gravel truck, affecting an area about 10 meters in length and three meters across.

Police officers also helped with cleaning the dirt up, lending assistance to sanitation teams who worked quickly to restore traffic at the intersection by 6:40 p.m. Police said a report will be issued to the driver surnamed Chuang (莊) who will face charges brought forward by the Shilin District Prosecutor’s Office and a traffic citation on his motor vehicle record.