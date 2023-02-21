Drunk man refuses NT$3,000 cleaning fee for vomiting in taxi in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Confused by the language barrier, an intoxicated migrant worker on Sunday (Feb. 19) became involved in a dispute with a taxi driver over a NT$3,000 (US$98) cleaning fee after he vomited inside the taxi.

According to the Taoyuan City Police Bureau, a taxi driver surnamed Chuang (莊) at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday stopped his car in front of the Wuling Police Station on Fuxing Road in the city's Taoyuan District. Chuang said a foreigner seated in the back seat had refused to pay the fare, according to LTN.

Following an investigation, police found that after a night of drinking in New Taipei City's Yingge District, a 31-year-old Indonesian migrant worker identified as Ah He (阿合) got into Chuang's taxi close to the Taoyuan railway station. However, Ah He was so intoxicated that he vomited inside the taxi halfway to his destination.

Chuang then asked Ah He to pay an extra NT$3,000 cleaning fee. Due to his inebriated state and an inability to communicate in Mandarin, Ah He did not understand why he was expected to pay the extra NT$3,000 and began arguing with Chuang.

As the argument dragged on, the taxi fare rose from NT$150 to NT$300. During the confrontation, Ah He out of frustration, reportedly said, "You can just send me back to Indonesia!"

After Chuang took Ah He to the police station, officers were able to communicate with him and persuade him to pay the fine. However, he said that he was only carrying NT$1,000.

The police then contacted Ah He's employer, who agreed to coordinate with Chuang on providing compensation and the dispute was successfully resolved.