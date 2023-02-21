Taiwan to hold simulation segment of Han Kuang military exercise in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense will hold the simulation portion of the Han Kuang 39 exercise in May and carry out live-fire drills in July, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The annual Han Kuang military exercises test Taiwan’s preservation of combat power, overall air defense, and defense capabilities, per Liberty Times. In addition to conscript troops, the wargame has expanded to include more reserve troops.

Beginning last year, the military changed the computer simulation segment to a physical map format, during which cadres will discuss detailed warfare tactics face-to-face and establish consensus on military operations and war preparations.

The military is planning to conduct anti-landing drills in key coastal areas in northern Taiwan but the exact location and details of the drills have not yet been finalized, Liberty Times reported. Military units assigned to each of Taiwan’s five combat zones conduct live-fire drills with armored vehicles in key coastal areas regularly and carry out joint anti-landing drills during the Han Kuang exercise.

Additionally, the Wan An exercises are also held in May, which are meant to verify mobile combat capabilities, and evacuate the streets to allow for traffic controls and air-raid siren tests to enhance the national emergency response capabilities.