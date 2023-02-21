Monsignor Ly Chen-ying passes away at age 95

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Monsignor Ly Chen-ying (李振英), the last priest to serve as president of Fu Jen Catholic University (輔仁大學), passed away on Saturday (Feb. 18) at the age of 95.

He is remembered as an academic authoring more than 50 books on philosophy and theology, an instructor and administrator at Fu Jen Catholic University, and former Secretary-General of the Chinese Regional Bishops Conference. His life was noted for service to others and the Catholic Church.

He died at 5 a.m. on Saturday at Chiayi's St. Joseph’s Hospital where he had been residing due to poor health for the past ten years. On Monday (Feb. 20) evening, a mass was led by Catholic Father Zhao Yongji (趙永吉) who spoke of Ly's dedication to the church and work as an educator, per UDN.

Other funeral arrangements for Monsignor Ly include Bishop Norbert Pu (浦英雄) of the Chiayi Diocese officiating a ceremony at 7 a.m. on Feb. 25, which will be followed by a funerary mass at Chiayi's St. John’s Cathedral at 9 a.m. After cremation, Ly’s ashes will be interred at the Chiayi Catholic Cemetary.

According to the Fu Jen Catholic University website, Ly served as president from 1992-1996. Ly was born on October 14, 1929 in Tianjin, China.

He studied philosophy at Beijing Catholic University and graduated with excellent grades, later qualifying for Pontifical Urban University in Rome, Italy, where he obtained a master's degree in philosophy and theology. On December 21, 1955, he was ordained a priest and he received a Doctor of Philosophy from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan, Italy, and upon completing his studies, he was elected to return to Taiwan for service.

Ly’s first duty was Secretary-General of the Catholic Diocese of Tainan, while he was also the first principal of Deguang Catholic High School (德光高級中學). He later became adjunct professor in the Department of Philosophy at Fu Jen Catholic University (輔仁大學), National Chengchi University (國立政治大學), Soochow University (東吳大學), Chinese Culture University (中國文化大學), and various other schools.

In 1970, at the invitation of Bishop Kia Yen-wen (賈彥文), he joined the Chiayi Diocese, and later served as the Secretary-General of the Bishops' Conference in the Taipei Diocese. He later became the third president of Fu Jen Catholic University after it relocated to Taiwan from China, and the final priest to serve in this duty.

In June 2013, his health failed, and he was forced to recuperate at the nursing home at St. Joseph Hospital. Ly was well-versed in both Eastern and Western culture, publishing nearly 50 works on theology and philosophy. He is remembered for his service to the Catholic Church, his academic community, and others.