Taiwan president to meet with US Representative Ro Khanna

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will receive the visiting U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Ro Khanna on Tuesday morning (Feb. 21), Presidential Office Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka said on Monday (Feb. 20).

Tsai and Ro will share views on economic and trade relations, regional security, digital development, and information security at the Presidential Office, Kolas said in a statement.

Kolas said this was Khanna’s first visit to Taiwan as a member of Congress. His delegation includes other representatives, Tony Gonzales, Jake Auchincloss, and Jonathan Jackson.

They are members of different House committees, including the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, and other committees on appropriations, foreign affairs, and agriculture, Kolas said, which fully demonstrates the solid support of Congress for Taiwan across all parties and fields.

The spokesperson pointed out that Khanna is also a member of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus and has repeatedly supported Taiwan-friendly bills and spoken out for Taiwan. Through this trip, the president will continue to deepen the Taiwan-U.S. partnership in various fields and continue to work with Washington to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

Khanna, whose constituency includes much of Silicon Valley, told Bloomberg last week that he wanted to ease U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and bolster ties with Taiwan’s semiconductor industry but is not seeking a new cold war. He said he does not think visiting Taiwan prevents him from interacting with China.