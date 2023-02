Monday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: €707,510 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open 13 Provence at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Lukas Klein (2), Slovakia, def. Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 7-5, 6-1.

Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, def. Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6.

Gijs Brouwer (5), Netherlands, def. Raul Brancaccio (1), Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Laurent Lokoli (8), France, def. Filip Misolic (3), Austria, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, and Luca Sanchez, France, def. Albano Olivetti and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-1, 7-6 (1).