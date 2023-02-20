SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|39
|28
|9
|2
|0
|58
|154
|98
|Knoxville
|40
|24
|13
|1
|2
|51
|154
|131
|Huntsville
|39
|24
|13
|1
|1
|50
|141
|118
|Roanoke
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|49
|123
|98
|Birmingham
|40
|23
|14
|1
|2
|49
|153
|128
|Evansville
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|48
|133
|124
|Pensacola
|38
|21
|16
|1
|0
|43
|132
|124
|Fayetteville
|40
|16
|19
|5
|0
|37
|113
|130
|Quad City
|37
|15
|20
|1
|1
|32
|93
|111
|Macon
|36
|6
|28
|2
|0
|14
|92
|162
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Peoria 5, Macon 2
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3
Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville at Huntsville, 2 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.