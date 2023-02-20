Alexa
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/20 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 42 17 .712 7-3 W-1 24-7 18-10 25-12
Milwaukee 41 17 .707 ½ 10-0 W-12 24-5 17-12 23-13
Philadelphia 38 19 .667 3 7-3 W-4 23-8 15-11 22-13
Cleveland 38 23 .623 5 8-2 L-1 25-6 13-17 22-11
Brooklyn 34 24 .586 5-5 W-1 18-11 16-13 24-13
New York 33 27 .550 6-4 W-3 16-15 17-12 23-16
Miami 32 27 .542 10 5-5 L-2 19-10 13-17 15-17
Atlanta 29 30 .492 13 4-6 L-2 15-12 14-18 17-19
Washington 28 30 .483 13½ 6-4 W-2 14-12 14-18 15-17
Toronto 28 31 .475 14 6-4 W-2 18-13 10-18 17-19
Chicago 26 33 .441 16 3-7 L-6 16-13 10-20 20-20
Indiana 26 34 .433 16½ 2-8 W-1 18-14 8-20 18-17
Orlando 24 35 .407 18 5-5 L-1 14-15 10-20 12-25
Charlotte 17 43 .283 25½ 3-7 W-2 9-18 8-25 9-29
Detroit 15 44 .254 27 3-7 L-2 8-21 7-23 6-27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 41 18 .695 7-3 W-3 27-4 14-14 29-11
Memphis 35 22 .614 5 4-6 W-1 24-5 11-17 17-16
Sacramento 32 25 .561 8 5-5 L-1 17-12 15-13 20-13
L.A. Clippers 33 28 .541 9 6-4 W-2 15-13 18-15 19-16
Phoenix 32 28 .533 7-3 L-1 20-10 12-18 21-15
Dallas 31 29 .517 10½ 5-5 L-3 19-10 12-19 23-16
New Orleans 30 29 .508 11 4-6 L-1 20-10 10-19 19-15
Minnesota 31 30 .508 11 5-5 L-1 20-13 11-17 22-19
Golden State 29 29 .500 11½ 5-5 L-1 22-7 7-22 17-14
Oklahoma City 28 29 .491 12 5-5 W-1 17-12 11-17 15-17
Portland 28 30 .483 12½ 5-5 L-1 16-14 12-16 20-16
Utah 29 31 .483 12½ 4-6 L-1 18-12 11-19 19-18
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 14 4-6 W-1 14-14 13-18 14-20
San Antonio 14 45 .237 27 0-10 L-14 9-21 5-24 5-30
Houston 13 45 .224 27½ 2-8 L-7 8-20 5-25 7-31

___

Sunday's Games 2023 All-Star Game

Team 184, Team 175

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.