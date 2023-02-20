All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|55
|42
|8
|5
|89
|207
|117
|23-2-3
|19-6-2
|9-4-3
|Toronto
|57
|34
|15
|8
|76
|194
|153
|22-6-4
|12-9-4
|8-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|55
|35
|17
|3
|73
|195
|162
|21-4-2
|14-13-1
|9-6-0
|Florida
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|205
|207
|15-8-3
|13-17-3
|10-3-2
|Buffalo
|54
|28
|22
|4
|60
|201
|187
|11-14-2
|17-8-2
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|55
|26
|21
|8
|60
|172
|179
|14-11-3
|12-10-5
|6-8-2
|Ottawa
|55
|27
|24
|4
|58
|171
|176
|16-12-2
|11-12-2
|9-5-0
|Montreal
|56
|23
|29
|4
|50
|151
|205
|14-14-1
|9-15-3
|4-11-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|55
|37
|10
|8
|82
|188
|147
|19-6-2
|18-4-6
|15-4-1
|New Jersey
|56
|37
|14
|5
|79
|195
|149
|16-10-2
|21-4-3
|11-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|33
|14
|9
|75
|191
|152
|16-9-4
|17-5-5
|7-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|55
|27
|19
|9
|63
|178
|174
|15-7-4
|12-12-5
|5-6-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|28
|24
|7
|63
|171
|168
|17-10-3
|11-14-4
|11-5-1
|Washington
|58
|28
|24
|6
|62
|175
|170
|14-11-3
|14-13-3
|9-6-1
|Philadelphia
|57
|22
|25
|10
|54
|153
|183
|11-14-3
|11-11-7
|6-8-4
|Columbus
|57
|18
|34
|5
|41
|146
|212
|12-17-2
|6-17-3
|4-12-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|57
|30
|15
|12
|72
|185
|148
|15-7-7
|15-8-5
|10-2-4
|Winnipeg
|56
|34
|21
|1
|69
|177
|147
|20-8-0
|14-13-1
|14-4-0
|Colorado
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|173
|155
|14-9-4
|17-10-1
|11-4-1
|Minnesota
|56
|30
|21
|5
|65
|167
|161
|18-10-2
|12-11-3
|10-7-0
|Nashville
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|152
|163
|15-10-3
|11-12-3
|5-8-3
|St. Louis
|56
|26
|27
|3
|55
|175
|205
|13-13-2
|13-14-1
|7-10-1
|Arizona
|57
|20
|28
|9
|49
|155
|199
|13-8-2
|7-20-7
|4-6-4
|Chicago
|55
|18
|32
|5
|41
|136
|201
|11-16-3
|7-16-2
|4-10-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|56
|34
|18
|4
|72
|184
|157
|17-13-0
|17-5-4
|7-7-2
|Los Angeles
|57
|32
|18
|7
|71
|196
|193
|17-9-2
|15-9-5
|10-4-2
|Seattle
|56
|32
|18
|6
|70
|197
|174
|15-10-3
|17-8-3
|9-6-2
|Edmonton
|57
|30
|19
|8
|68
|214
|192
|13-11-5
|17-8-3
|10-6-0
|Calgary
|56
|26
|19
|11
|63
|180
|173
|15-10-2
|11-9-9
|9-3-2
|Vancouver
|56
|22
|30
|4
|48
|192
|229
|11-15-1
|11-15-3
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|57
|17
|29
|11
|45
|170
|213
|5-14-7
|12-15-4
|2-9-6
|Anaheim
|56
|17
|33
|6
|40
|141
|236
|9-16-1
|8-17-5
|6-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Minnesota 4, Nashville 3
Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2
Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT
Chicago 5, Toronto 3
New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT
Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.