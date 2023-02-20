All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|50
|30
|10
|8
|2
|70
|152
|129
|Hershey
|50
|31
|12
|5
|2
|69
|148
|126
|Charlotte
|50
|29
|17
|2
|2
|62
|156
|147
|Springfield
|49
|25
|18
|2
|4
|56
|152
|142
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|25
|20
|3
|2
|55
|150
|152
|Bridgeport
|49
|22
|19
|7
|1
|52
|158
|163
|Hartford
|50
|21
|20
|3
|6
|51
|146
|161
|WB/Scranton
|49
|21
|21
|2
|5
|49
|133
|140
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|50
|34
|13
|2
|1
|71
|176
|155
|Syracuse
|48
|23
|18
|4
|3
|53
|172
|158
|Utica
|49
|23
|19
|5
|2
|53
|143
|151
|Rochester
|47
|23
|20
|3
|1
|50
|143
|158
|Cleveland
|48
|22
|21
|3
|2
|49
|158
|176
|Laval
|49
|20
|20
|7
|2
|49
|175
|177
|Belleville
|49
|20
|24
|4
|1
|45
|160
|183
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|49
|27
|12
|7
|3
|64
|178
|141
|Milwaukee
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|169
|139
|Manitoba
|48
|26
|16
|3
|3
|58
|149
|147
|Rockford
|50
|25
|17
|4
|4
|58
|162
|165
|Iowa
|50
|22
|19
|5
|4
|53
|148
|157
|Grand Rapids
|48
|21
|23
|2
|2
|46
|136
|177
|Chicago
|47
|19
|23
|3
|2
|43
|138
|168
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|50
|36
|12
|2
|0
|74
|186
|125
|Coachella Valley
|45
|31
|9
|4
|1
|67
|161
|120
|Abbotsford
|50
|29
|17
|2
|2
|62
|173
|147
|Colorado
|50
|28
|17
|4
|1
|61
|146
|134
|Ontario
|48
|28
|17
|2
|1
|59
|155
|133
|Tucson
|52
|23
|25
|4
|0
|50
|162
|180
|Bakersfield
|49
|22
|23
|2
|2
|48
|150
|155
|San Jose
|49
|20
|25
|0
|4
|44
|129
|166
|Henderson
|50
|16
|29
|0
|5
|37
|126
|146
|San Diego
|51
|14
|36
|1
|0
|29
|129
|201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1
Springfield 3, Providence 2
Syracuse 3, Rochester 2
Charlotte 3, Hershey 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago 2
Rockford 5, Iowa 3
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Tucson 3, Henderson 2
Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 4
Bakersfield 8, San Diego 4
Calgary 5, Colorado 3
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.