Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/20 23:00
NBA Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 42 17 .712
Milwaukee 41 17 .707 ½
Philadelphia 38 19 .667 3
Cleveland 38 23 .623 5
Brooklyn 34 24 .586
New York 33 27 .550
Miami 32 27 .542 10
Atlanta 29 30 .492 13
Washington 28 30 .483 13½
Toronto 28 31 .475 14
Chicago 26 33 .441 16
Indiana 26 34 .433 16½
Orlando 24 35 .407 18
Charlotte 17 43 .283 25½
Detroit 15 44 .254 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Denver 41 18 .695
Memphis 35 22 .614 5
Sacramento 32 25 .561 8
L.A. Clippers 33 28 .541 9
Phoenix 32 28 .533
Dallas 31 29 .517 10½
New Orleans 30 29 .508 11
Minnesota 31 30 .508 11
Golden State 29 29 .500 11½
Oklahoma City 28 29 .491 12
Portland 28 30 .483 12½
Utah 29 31 .483 12½
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 14
San Antonio 14 45 .237 27
Houston 13 45 .224 27½

___

Sunday's Games 2023 All-Star Game

Team 184, Team 175

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.