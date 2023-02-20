Alexa
Mask mandate could be totally lifted in Taiwan in May: CECC chief

People in Taiwan are no longer required to wear face masks in most indoor settings

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/20 21:08
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center chief Victor Wang (王必勝) said Monday (Feb. 20) that it’s possible that people in Taiwan will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere they go from May, depending on the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

With the steady decline of the COVID-19 epidemic, starting Monday, people in Taiwan are no longer required to wear face masks in most indoor settings, except in designated medical facilities and on all forms of public transportation, CNA reported.

Wang said at the COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon that Taiwan's mask relaxation policy will be implemented in three stages. The third stage is that there will no longer be places where masking is mandatory as masking will be a matter of individual choice, Wang said, adding, "As for whether there is a chance to end masking altogether in May? I think there is."
CECC
mask mandate

