Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market by 2022 Top Growing Regions and Competitors Analysis with Experts Study

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7%% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 26,614.0 Million in 2030 from US$ 11,805.5 Million in 2021.

The release of Astute Analytica’s Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market research, which will provide all the most recent market trends, has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is likely to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, this service/item gains a lot of demand in the global market, which justifies new technological developments and mechanical improvements.

The Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market research study will read up a piece of the pie for key partners in their global scope as global scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis. The research will also discuss significant agreements, partnerships, and international organizations that are about to transform certain market segments on a global basis.

Leading Players

ACI Worldwide Inc.,

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Communications Data Group, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

ebpSource Limited (UK)

Regional characteristics of the worldwide Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment market are provided in the various sections on regional segmentation. The administrative structure that will undoubtedly have an impact on the entire industry is depicted in this section. It draws attention to the political climate in the market and forecasts how it will affect markets around the world.

Segmentation Overview

The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is segmented into:

By EBPP Type

Biller-Direct EBPP

Consolidated EBPP

By Bill Type

Phone Bills

Electric Bill Payment

Gas Bill Payment

Other Expenses (DTH, Entertainment, etc.)

By Payment Channel

Mobile apps and wallets

Websites

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Kiosk

Others

By Industry

FMCG & F&B

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

HoReCa & QSRs

Healthcare

Apparel and Footwear

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



New Report

