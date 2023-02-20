Residual Chlorine Meters Market 2022 Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use, Regional Demand and Forecast by 2030

The Residual Chlorine Meters Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 330.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 527.3 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Moreover, in terms of volume, the global residual chlorine meters market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Anyone wanting to comprehend the present situation of the competitive market conditions will find this to be an enlightening resource. Firms can make the necessary decisions for growth or profitability with ease if they have access to comprehensive information about recent innovations as well as forward-looking profiles of carefully chosen industry competitors.

In order to provide them with everything they need before entering the Residual Chlorine Meters Market of tomorrow, this report also formulates a survey addressing small variables applicable specifically to new applicants as well as major concerns impacting all players in this field generally.

Leading Players

The key players in the Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market are Horiba, DKK-Toa Corporation, Hanna Instruments, Hach Company, Tanita, Automated Water & Effluent Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Analyticon Biotechnologies GmbH, Rakiro Biotech Systems Private Limited, BOQU Instruments, ABB Ltd., Lohand Biological, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG and Extech Instruments among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to have a grip on emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The analysis encompasses both current trends and conventional growth prospects for the future, depending on the creation of policies to support their advancement. The study provides a comprehensive assessment of the market prognosis and current situation for the product/industry until 2031.

It also covers potential growth drivers and top competitors, as well as information on the threats they bring to the market’s future performance, all of which are combined into one thorough document. The market has been thoroughly estimated, and its trajectory has been examined and anticipated. Both businesses and people conducting an in-depth study on this industry will find the report to be a valuable resource.

In the research, Porter’s five forces model offers insights into how new entrants affect competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer power, and other factors. The analysis starts with a summary of the industry structure, including barriers to entry for new competitors and a view of their current position. Collectively, this gives readers some indication about which companies may be most vulnerable or thriving depending on who has been leaving so far (newer players).

Segmentation Analysis

By Solution segment of the Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market is sub-segmented into:

Equipment

Consumables Reagent Kits Reagent Tablets/Powders Color Wheel Comparator Kits Test Tube Comparator Kits Pool Test Kits Test Strips Electrodes

Accessories

By Measurement segment of the Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market is sub-segmented into:

Offline (DPD Colorimetric Detection)

Online/Continuous (Amperometric Sensors)

By Form segment of the Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market is sub-segmented into:

Wall-mount

Handheld/ Portable

Pen Style

By Display segment of the Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market is sub-segmented into:

LED Display

LCD Display

By Application segment of the Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market is sub-segmented into:

Water Purification Plant Industrial Municipal

Food and Beverages

Desalination

Laboratory Use

Others

By Region segment of the Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



