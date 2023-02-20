North America Power Transformer Market 2022 Dynamics, Segments, Business Analysis and Demand Analysis 2030

The North America power transformer market is projected to observe a revenue/growth opportunity of US$ 2,480.1 Million from 2022 to 2030 and reach US$ 6,438.0 Million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the projection period.

Leading Players

The leading five companies accounted for a combined market share of nearly 60% in 2021. The major companies in the market include General Electric Company, Siemens AG, ABB, TBEA Co. Ltd., and Neeltran, Inc. Partnerships, product launches, and the development of innovative products are some of the strategies adopted by market players to remain competitive in the market.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Single-phase Transformer

Three-phase Transformer

By Cooling

Dry Type Self-Air Air Blast

Oil Immersed Self-Cooled Water Cooled Forced Oil Others



By Insulation

Gas

Oil

Solid

Air

Others

By Rating

< 100 MVA

101 MVA to 500 MVA

501 MVA to 800 MVA

> 800 MVA

By Application

Residential & Commercial Hotels Hospitals Societies Others

Utility

Industrial

By Insulation

Renewable Energy Solar Wind

Hydroelectric Energy

Nuclear Energy

Others

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

