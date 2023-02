WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Monday At Aviation Club Tennis Centre Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2,788,468 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Monday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Veronika Kudermetova (10), Russia, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 6-1, 7-6 (10).

Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Ekaterina Yashina, Russia, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 2-6, 10-5.