Public urged to stay alert as norovirus cases rise in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan City Government has urged the public to stay alert, wash hands often, and avoid eating raw eggs, meats, or shellfish due to rising norovirus cases.

In a press release, the city’s Department of Public Health wrote that according to Centers for Disease Control data, emergency rooms nationwide treated 165,236 diarrhea cases in the first week of February and 165,319 cases in the second week. In Taoyuan, there were 15,835 cases in the first week and 17,666 cases in the second.

Additionally, out of the five group diarrhea cases reported by schools in February, the cause of two cases has been confirmed as norovirus. The cause of the other three cases is still being determined.

As norovirus is very contagious, outbreaks occur easily. The department urged schools and food service providers to stay alert and reinforce food safety management.

Norovirus is immune to ethanol and hand sanitizers, so members of the public should wash their hands often with soap, per Heho. They should also separate cooked and raw ingredients when cooking, and avoid eating raw eggs, meats, or shellfish.

Those who experience diarrhea should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms are gone before returning to work or school to reduce the chance of spreading the virus. Other symptoms caused by the virus include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, fever, chills, fatigue, headache, and soreness.

Young children may experience more severe vomiting for one to 10 days before gradually recovering.