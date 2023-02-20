Ukraine updates: EU ministers discuss new Russia sanctions

European Union foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the latest round of sanctions against Moscow and further support for Ukraine.

The gathering comes days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbor.

The European Commission has proposed a 10th round of punitive measures against Russia — aimed at export controls and preventing sanctions evasion — which is to be adopted by February 24. No final decision was expected on Monday.

The diplomats are also to discuss plans to jointly procure ammunition for Kyiv.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the most important task at hand was to make sure Ukraine had enough in stock.

"It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," Borrell said ahead of the meeting.

"The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have

cannons but they lack ammunition."

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 20.

Biden makes surprise trip to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, shortly before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced half a billion dollars in fresh aid, which will include anti-tank missiles and air surveillance equipment.

"Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you,'' Biden said, standing alongside his Ukrainian counterpart.

German defense minister visits Ukrainian troops

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was visiting Ukrainian troops being trained in the German city of Munster on Monday. The soldiers are, amongst other things, being trained to use German battle tanks.

After being criticized for taking too long to decide whether or not to send the much-needed equipment to Kyiv, Chancellor Olaf Schoz said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that a "half battalion" of Leopard 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine "very soon."

Leaders in Berlin have highlighted that while allies were criticizing them about not delivering tanks, Germany will be one of the first countries to actually do so.

China rejects US accusations it may arm Moscow

Beijing has strongly denied US claims that it was considering sending weapons to Russia to aid in its struggling war effort.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information," he added.

The denial came after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in several interviews that China is considering providing lethal support" to the Kremlin.

Russia charges Ukrainian officials with war crimes — report

Russia has charged 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118 members of the armed forces and Defense Ministry, with breaking laws governing the conduct of war, TASS news agency reported.

"Currently, prosecution procedures are carried out against 680 people," Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia who reports directly to President Vladimir Putin, was quoted by TASS as saying.

The charges include the use of weapons against civilians, Bastrykin said. Both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians during the war.

According to the report, 138 people have been charged in absentia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have registered more than 70,000 Russian war crimes since the conflict started nearly a year ago. Ukraine has also unveiled a number of criminal cases against members of Russia's forces, including against the head of the Wagner mercenary group.

mk,es/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP)