Jiufen Red Lantern Festival in New Taipei debuts this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Jiufen Red Lantern Festival will debut at Jiufen in New Taipei’s Ruifang District on Friday (Feb. 24) and run through March 26, featuring lantern-themed art installations at several local attractions, the Tourism and Travel Department said in a press release.

Jiufen has always been an internationally renowned tourist attraction. When tourists go there, they all want to take beautiful photos on Shuqi Road, which is full of images of red lanterns, the department said.

Inspired by the scenes from Miyazaki Hayao’s movie "Spirited Away," Jiufen’s Shuqi Road is lit with red lanterns at night, adding to the mountain town’s beautiful nightscape. The street is packed with tea houses, shops selling taro ball refreshments, restaurants, and gift shops.

To enhance the characteristics of local red lanterns, the department will set up lantern art installations for tourists to take photos with at Wufankeng Park (五番坑公園), Jinshanyan (金山岩), the plaza in front of the Shengping Theater, and around Jiufen Old Street.

The art installations will be lit from 6-10 p.m. every night from Friday (Feb. 24) to March 26.

For people who would like to have their photos taken while wearing a cheongsam, Chipao, a cheongsam rental in Jiufen provides cheongsams, bags, embroidered shoes, hair accessories, and simple hair combing services, but advance booking is required.

For more information about Jiufen Red Lantern Festival, check out the New Taipei Tour Facebook account.



(New Taipei City Government photos)



(Facebook, Chipao 九份旗袍出租 photo)