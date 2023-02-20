Global and Asia-Pacific Radar Market Size Status, Business Growth And Development Factors By 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Global and Asia-Pacific Radar Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global & Asia-Pacific radar market size was valued at $32.56 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $49.43 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 3.80% from 2020 to 2027. Radar is an electronic system, which measures the range and behavior of objects by transmitting an electromagnetic pulse at the object. High-power radar using large dish antennas has been used to measure distances to the moon and other planets, asteroids, and artificial satellites. In addition, radar systems are widely used in air traffic control, aircraft navigation, and marine navigation.

KEY PLAYERS

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– SAAB AB

– Rockwell Collins Inc.

– Thales Group

– Honeywell International Inc.

– L-3 Communications Holdings

– General Dynamics Corporation

– Dassault Aviation

– BAE Systems

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Continuous Wave Radar

– Pulse Radar

– Others

BY PLATFORM

– Marine

– Air

– Ground

– Space

BY APPLICATION

– Air Traffic Control

– Remote Sensing

– Ground Traffic Control

– Space Navigation & Control

BY END USER

– Automotive

– Aviation

– Industrial

– Weather Monitoring

– Military & Defense

– Others

BY REGION

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Rest of the world

Geographically, this find out about is divided into six vital regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The record presents for every of these regions, income (MT), income (Million USD), market share, and increase rate.

