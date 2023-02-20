Electronic Shelf Label Market Growing Demand, Business Developments Forecast to 2031

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Electronic Shelf Label market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.8% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 6.51 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.13 billion in 2022.
The release of Astute Analytica’s Global Electronic Shelf Label Market research, which will provide all the most recent market trends, has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is likely to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, this service/item gains a lot of demand in the global market, which justifies new technological developments and mechanical improvements.
The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market research study will read up a piece of the pie for key partners in their global scope as global scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis. The research will also discuss significant agreements, partnerships, and international organizations that are about to transform certain market segments on a global basis.
Leading Players
Acuity Brands Inc.,
Eaton,
Wolfspeed,
Dialight PLC,
General Electric Company,
Heliospectra AB,
Hubbell Incorporated,
Nichia Corporation,
Regional characteristics of the worldwide Electronic Shelf Label market are provided in the various sections on regional segmentation. The administrative structure that will undoubtedly have an impact on the entire industry is depicted in this section. It draws attention to the political climate in the market and forecasts how it will affect markets around the world.
Segmentation Overview
Following are the different segments of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market:
By Component:
- Hardware
- Communication Station
- Terminal Display (Label)
- RF Module
- Label Management Software
- Services
- Consulting & Training
- Installation & Support
By Display Type:
- LCD
- E-Paper
- Full Graphic E-Paper
By Communication:
- RF
- IR
- NFC
By Power:
- Battery Powered
- Wireless Charge
- Others
By Color:
- Monochrome
- Multi-color
By Display Size:
- 1.5-3 Inches
- 3-6 Inches
- 6-12 Inches
- More than 12 Inches
By Store Type:
- Grocery / General Retail
- Fashion & Apparel
- Pharma Stores
- Electronics
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Fuel Stations
- Others (DIY, Automotive Dealerships)
By Retail Format:
- Hypermarket
- Supermarket
- Specialty Store
- Other Retail Stores
By Region:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
We have taken into account the COVID-19 flare-up and its impact on market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the market in a number of ways, making it imperative for all businessmen to be aware of those effects. Hence, taking this into account, we produced a sizable and significant COVID-19 report.
